Groundbreaking ceremony honoring the late Sen. Pinckney

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County breaks ground on memorial park honoring the late Reverend Senator Clementa Pinckney. Pinckney was murdered with 8 others at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. The Pinckney family was front and center.

“It makes me so excited and so happy to know that there is a park that is currently being built in my dad’s name and in his honor that will promote communities coming together for a positive goal and positively remember who my father was,” says Eleani Pinckey, daughter of Senator Pinckney.

The park will be established to memorialize the life of the late Senator Pinckney. It will have walking trails and educational playgrounds. It will also provide a venue for gatherings and local activities.

Honorable Gerald Malloy, South Carolina State, was amongst the guests.

“The things that he have in his beloved wife and his daughters who are carrying on his message and his grace and you the good citizens of Marion who have put this park together so that even though Clem is gone he still lives,” Malloy says.

Not only did Pinckney spend most of his childhood summers in Marion County, it is also his final resting place.

“This…this is an honor. You know a park is about coming together, it’s about community, it’s about unity and so forth and basically that’s what Clementa represented,” says Jennifer Pinckney, wife of Senator Pinckney.

The park is scheduled to have its grand opening summer 2021.