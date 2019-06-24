Group seeks donations to honor Gold Star families with monument

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The Gold Star Families Memorial committee is seeking donations for a new monument at the Florence Veterans Park. The 8-foot monument is set to honor families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to committee members, the monument will cost 50,000 dollars. It will be one of the most expensive projects at the park.

“It’s to honor the parents, wives, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters that lost someone while in active duty,” said Eddie Collins, committee member.

At 10-foot wide, it will have a cut out of a soldier saluting the American flag, which Collins said represents the missing service member.

So far, donations received include 20,000 dollars from Florence County and 10,000 from the state of South Carolina.

“The support for this has been broad across the board. It’s a Gold Star families monument which touches all families, all services, and all wars,” said Barry Wingard, committee member.

The back of the monument will feature detailed images that tell the story of Gold Star Families.

Those who make large donations for the monument will have their names engraved in stone and on permanent display next to the monument. Minimum donations for permanent recognition are 500 dollars.

To donate, people can contact the Florence Recreation Department at 843-665-3253.

The monument will be dedicated to the Gold Star Families on Veteran’s Day at 11 A.M.