Group that founded Mother’s Day to sponsor car in NASCAR race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (FOX 46) – With Mother’s Day on Sunday, NASCAR fans are making plans to watch the race and honor mothers. This year, like every year, the circuit’s drivers are paying tribute to moms.

The race in Darlington, South Carolina is the annual throwback weekend where drivers pull out paint schemes from NASCAR’s past. The group that actually started Mother’s Day sponsors one of the schemes on the track this year.



Sponsors aren’t just cool paint schemes, but they fund the expensive side of NASCAR. The #77 Chevy driven by Justin Haley is using space reserved for sponsors, to honor mothers.

“My mom did so much for me getting me to this point. She does everything for me, day-to-day stuff. She still sets up my doctor’s appointments and dentist appointments so I owe a lot to my mom,” said Haley.

To honor his mom, her name will be on the back of the car, along with dozens of other moms from the team.

“That’s cool part about it I see my car chief’s wife’s name on there, she is a mother,” said Haley.

The tributes are made possible by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a non-profit group with more than 700,000 members that aim to help others.

“Them allowing us to change up from our normal paint scheme is pretty cool. It may be purple and it may be matte, but it’s something different and is going to catch a lot of people’s eyes,” said Haley.

The hood of the car says it all. The private nonprofit group is responsible for founding Mother’s Day. It all started back in 1904 when members of the group approached congress.

“It took ten years, but finally in 1914 President Woodrow Wilson finally signed into law Mother’s Day to make it a national holiday to recognize mothers for all the hard work they do, day in and day out,” said Timothy Hoyt from the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Each of the names on the car holds a special place in hearts across America. “MaMa B” is special for Justin, it’s his grandmother who was never able to see him race or win in NASCAR.

This weekend, she gets a ride at the track nicknamed the lady in black.

“It’s always kinda special in my heart having her name on board,” said Haley.

With the race in South Carolina, there will be a limited number of fans who can attend. Normally NASCAR honors mothers pre-race, which they still plan to do this weekend, just in a different way due to COVID-19 measures