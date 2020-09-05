Hartsville Police Department going virtual for training

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department is turning to technology to train their officers virtually about people’s rights and their duty to stop excessive force when they see it. Lt. Mark Blair says the pandemic and the climate the world is in with law enforcement right now is a good time to refresh officers on training. He referred to George Floyd’s murder as an example where officers should’ve stepped in when they saw excessive force being done.

“Had one officer in the George Floyd incident figured out hey I need to stop this and stepped up and snatched the officer off of George Floyd before he died. Had one officer did that we’d been in an entirely different country today,” Lt. Blair says.

Lt. Blair continues to say that no pandemic is going to stop him from training officers. So he, alongside other officers on the force, are teaching lessons virtually. In the virtual class, officers are taught duty to intervene, new policies, and much more.

“We can’t wait for Covid-19 to be over with to get officers information on proper use of force, prohibited techniques like chokeholds and the duty to intervene when they see another officer going overboard. That’s information they need right now,” Lt. Blair says.

Lt. Blair says they are still holding in person training for taser and shooting skills.

“Any type of training that helps prevent an unreasonable shooting or an excessive force problem is a good thing whether it’s virtual or in person,” Lt. Blair says. “We don’t want a situation where officers are standing by and watching something terrible happen and nobody acts,” t. Blair continues.

Every officer must take a test at the end of every virtual training to ensure they were paying attention. If they fail, they will have to take the test again.