Hartsville police investigate after person is shot 5 times

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt after being shot five times early Saturday morning, police say.

Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department tells News13 the shooting happened on South Sixth Street in Hartsville. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on how they’re doing or on any suspects. Lt. Blair did say, though, that the department is investigating.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.

