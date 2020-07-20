Harvest Hope Food Bank using mobile pantries during pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Harvest Hope Food Bank has made changes to how they get the food out to the community. Nicole Echols, Pee Dee Branch Executive Director, says the demand in food is extremely high right now so donations are critical.

“We’ve had agencies who cannot and will not serve our population and for their reasons they have a senior population that runs their food program and they don’t want to expose themselves,” Echols says. “Last year the Pee Dee branch did 2 mobile food pantries and this year because of Covid 19 and having to get the food out to people who needed it the most we’ve gone up to 46 mobile food pantries,” Echols continues.

Simply heading to harvesthope.org you can give monitory donations.

“We need bags of 1lb rice, we need peanut butter and we need canned meat more than anything else. Those are the non-perishable food items that we want to get out into the community. We don’t receive federal funding. It’s the people who love and care and don’t want hungry families to exist in South Carolina allow us to do this work,” Echols says.

There is a way for you to volunteer to get food out to the communities as well. Click the link below:

https://www.harvesthope.org/get-involved/volunteer