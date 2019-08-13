Hawk trapped in netting at Myrtle Beach Topgolf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Safety netting proved to be not so safe for a flying hawk that became trapped at the Myrtle Beach Topgolf.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evens with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the hawk became trapped in the netting at around 3 p.m. Monday. Firefighters attempted to rescue the hawk but were unable to reach it.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was also called to the scene. They too were unable to reach the hawk. As of 10 p.m., the hawk is still trapped in the netting.

A Topgolf employee told our reporter on the scene that Wildlife Rescue has been called and is assisting in attempting to rescue the hawk.

We have reached out to Topgolf’s corporate office for comment but have not yet heard back.