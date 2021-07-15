Hazy and humid conditions holding up

We’re remaining with hot and humid conditions building into the afternoon. Heat index values will easily be ranging in the upper-mid 90s.

A good deal of sunshine will remain in place through the rest of the work week as well, with pop up storms in spots during the middle of the day. July has certainly settled its way in for the Carolinas.

Heading towards the weekend isolated shower and storm chances remain lower for Saturday, but some heat index values could easily close in on 100 with expected humidity. Our eyes right now are on Sunday night into Monday, where rain chances will rapidly increase with the potential for a cold front to push through. Stay with us for updates on your forecast my friends!

TODAY: Hazy and humid with stray pm t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear and mild. Lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Hazy and humid with stray pm t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.