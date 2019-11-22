HCPD: Man finds pipe bomb in package

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responding to a call about a suspicious package at a home on Waccamaw River Road, according to Spokesperson Tony Casey with HCFR.

The incident is in the 700 block of Waccamaw River Road. According to Horry County Police, a person at a home opened a package and inside was what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The Bomb Squad was called in to deal with the package.

Our reporter says the 700 block of Waccamaw River Road has been blocked off as police continue to investigate.

Neighbors tell us this is highly unusual and the neighborhood is normally very peaceful.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area as officers and the Bomb Squad do their work.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The person who opened the package is not considered to be a suspect. Count on News13 for updates.