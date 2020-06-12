HCPD actively searching for man who may be in ‘altered mental state’

HCPD searches for Donald Calderone, Jr. in unincorporated Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department actively searches for a missing man on Thursday night.

Police say officers are looking for Donald Calderone, Jr. near Clearwater Drive in unincorporated Surfside Beach. He is 38 years old. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen in a white shirt and jeans.

Calderone may be in an “altered mental state”, according to a social media post from the department. Police urge the public to not approach Calderone, but instead call 9-1-1 if anyone sees him.

Community members may see an increased police presence in the area where patrol officers, detectives and K-9 units are searching by car and by foot. Residents are asked to stay indoors while officers work.

