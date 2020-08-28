HCPD officer who died from COVID-19 complications honored with flag run

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A fallen Horry County Police Department officer was honored Friday night by a non-profit organization, following his recent death from COVID-19.

Corporal Michael Ambrosino was remembered with a 1-mile run in which a “Thin Blue Line” flag was carried and bagpipes were played. A police escort also helped honor Cpl. Ambrosino.

The event was organized by Running 4 Heroes Inc., a non-profit organization founded by a 10-year-old boy that aims to raise money for injured First Responders while also paying tribute to Fallen Heroes through running.

Cpl. Ambrosino died earlier this month. His family released a statement a few days after his death. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill also spoke about his death.

Recently, the Horry County Police Department provided audio of Cpl. Ambrosino’s traditional last call over dispatch.