HCPD searching for Aynor area package thief

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance videos stealing packages from Aynor residences Monday.
The incidents took place along Pee Dee Highway near Aynor.
If you recognize this package thief, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
