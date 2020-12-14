HCPD searching for Aynor area package thief

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance videos stealing packages from Aynor residences Monday.

The incidents took place along Pee Dee Highway near Aynor.

🚨WANTED – PACKAGE THIEF🚨#HCPD is searching for the man in these surveillance videos, who was spotted taking packages that don’t belong to him.



The incidents took place Monday along Pee Dee Highway near Aynor.



Have info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/BlVzqT3hZL — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 14, 2020

If you recognize this package thief, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

