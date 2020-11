Myrtle Beach area (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Denise Wickberg, 40, who was last seen Nov. 20, 2020, at a location off Esso Road and Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.