HCPD warns drivers to slow down in school zones or face fines

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As the first week of school wraps up, the Horry County Police Department is continuing to enforce school speed zones.

The Department partners with the Horry County School District to make sure drivers slow down during the posted school hours.

School zones are enforced from 7 to 8:30 in the mornings and from 2 to 4 in the afternoons, depending on the school grade levels.

Lower speed zones are posted near the school property to warn drivers to slow down. The South Carolina Department of Transportation installs all school zone signs. Some of these signs have flashing lights and flags attached, but all include lower speed limits. The consequences for speeding in a school zone can include some hefty fines.

10 Miles over will cost you $75

11-15 over is $128

16-24 over is $180

25 over carries a $355 fine

All tickets will include points added to your license.

Passing a stopped school bus is also a crime that can cost you much more than a ticket.

“The first offense for passing a stopped school bus is $500. Second or subsequent is $2,000.” Says Cpl. Bob Cody with Horry County Police, “There also can be jail time involved in that or community service up to 10 days. The other thing we want people to know is that amber or red on a school bus you cannot pass. You must stop.”