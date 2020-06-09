Healing Soldiers of War Ministry to donate first responder kits

BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Healing Soldiers of War has partnered with Parker Used Cars and Parker Pit Stop to host a distribution of kits to the first responders of Marlboro County.

On Friday at 11:30 a.m., first responder kits will be handed out and will include a pair of gloves, one face mask, one tooth brush, one LED key chain, one bottle of hand sanitizer and a book of inspirational readings.

The first organizations to receive first responder kits will be the Emergency Management of Marlboro County, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department, Bennettsville Police Department, Clio Police

Department, McCall Police Department and Fire Department. They

will also receive other products that they may deem as necessary.

Distribution will be at Parker Pit Stop at 2409 S. Main Street, Blenheim, SC 29516.

LATEST HEADLINES: