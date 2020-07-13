Hear a boom? HCPD to dispose of unexploded ordnance Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Don’t be surprised if you hear a loud boom near the area of Highway 90 in Horry County.

All is well, but residents might hear a loud noise or feel a vibration in the area.

The Horry County Police Department Bomb Squad is warning the community they may hear a loud noise or feel a disturbance on Monday afternoon.

The bomb squard will be in the area for a disposal. The area is typically used to dispose of any unexploded ordnances.

