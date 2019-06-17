Heat and Humidity Builds this Week

Heat and humidity increase as well as rain chances this week.

A front to the west will get close to the Carolinas this week but will never make it through. Despite weak forcing, we’ll have increased moisture with southwesterly flow, this combined with daytime heating will allow for afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. Highs this week will be slightly above average, low to mid 90s inland, to the mid and upper 80s at the beaches. Afternoon storm chances remain high through Thursday but we’ll start to dry out on Friday as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll heat up even more this weekend and remain mostly dry. Highs will be around 90° for the beaches to mid 90s inland.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs 91-93 inland, beaches near 86

Tonight: Warm & muggy, Patchy fog. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, Hot & humid, Isolated PM Storms. Highs 90-93 inland, 85-86 beaches.



