Heat and Humidity Return Today

Warm, humid weather will continue for the end of the week, and through the weekend. High pressure will bring another mostly sunny, warm and humid day today. Highs will top out in the upper 80 to low 90s but we’ll feel more like mid to upper 90s. A weak cold front will move in on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. The front will have little impact on our weather, as it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. Another front will move in Monday with a chance for showers, and a small cool down to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with patchy fog. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.