Heat & humidity rising this weekend

A good Saturday morning to you all! After patchy early fog burns off for some this morning, we’ve got another warm and mainly sunny day ahead. Highs will widely range in the 80s overall, with temps only falling to the mid 60s overnight.

Temps will be bumping up for Sunday, so be prepared for the heat as it arrives. Highs in the mid and upper 80s will return for the coast, with high temps up to the mid 90s inland. These temperatures will carry right into the work week, and will not be letting up until at least Thursday. The only main change with the hot and steamy conditions will be isolated storm chances returning in a limited capacity on Tuesday, with a small increase in those chances later in the week. Please do you best to stay cool out there my friends, and remain weather aware. All the best to you!

TODAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows back to the mid 60s on average.

SUNDAY: Hotter with abundant sun. Highs to the mid-upper 80s at the coast, with mid 90s inland.