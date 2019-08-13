Heat Index Peaks Midweek as Storm Chances Increase

Temperatures remain hot as the heat index and storm chances continue to climb Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies with a stray storm or two out west of I-95 possible into the overnight. Lows will drop to just shy of 80 along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. Partly sunny skies tomorrow and hot and humid once again. Highs will top out in the mid 90s inland and near 90 at the beaches. The heat index will climb near 104-110 Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will approach and stall, increasing our rain chances. A few storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust, lots of lightning and small hail. The front will stick around giving us best storms chances by Thursday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up
Tonight: partly cloudy w/a few evening storms west. Lows 75-77 inland, 78-79 beaches
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid w/afternoon/evening storms. Highs 95-97 inland, 90-91 beaches.