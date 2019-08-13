Heat Index Peaks Midweek as Storm Chances Increase

NEW BERLIN, N.Y (WKTV) -- A family is heartbroken after their son, Jonathan Mayzak, was struck by a car while crossing a road at a Motocross event in New York.

His family chose to take him off of life support Sunday morning. Jonathan, 20, is from Murrels Inlet, according to the Pro Motocross Championship site. He was a pro motocross racer and was planning to marry in October and take a cruise for a honeymoon.