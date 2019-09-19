Heather Elvis’s family, friends hold vigil after Sidney Moorer found guilty in her kidnapping

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – After Sidney Moorer was found guilty Wednesday in the kidnapping of Heather Elvis, the family and friends of Elvis held a vigil in her honor.

The vigil was held at Peachtree Landing near Socastee, which is where Elvis’s car was found abandoned in 2013. A memorial is set up there next to the boat launch along the Waccamaw River. Wednesday night wasn’t the first time family and friends gathered to remember Elvis, but the vigil took on special meaning after Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The evening started like other gatherings, with Heather’s loved ones fixing up the memorial and lighting candles along the ground. Then, everyone held hands, joining in a private prayer circle for about 30 minutes.

Some people at the vigil say they had never met Heather before, but felt inspired to show their support for her.

“I was just compelled to be involved and pray for this family because I feel very, very bad for them,” said Darlene Wadsworth of Carolina Forest. “Considering I have a daughter the same age at the time as Heather was and I hope that they find her one day. I really do.”

The Elvis family has also been raising money for the CUE Center for Missing Persons. The nonprofit organization helps in cases like this one nationwide.

If you’d like to donate, click here to visit the CUE Center for Missing Persons website.