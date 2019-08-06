Heating up by the end of the week

Rain chances are going down, and temperatures going up over the next few days. Scattered thunderstorms are expected again tomorrow, but Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry across our part of the Carolinas. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, then warm into the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, and bring back the hit or miss thunderstorms, but there will not be much of a cool down. It will stay hot and humid into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.