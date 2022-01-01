Heavier rain coming late tomorrow

Happy New Year’s all! Partly sunny skies will be in place for us for a very warm day with temperatures well above average. Some highs could easily reach 80 in the Pee Dee, with more mid-70s for the coast. Clouds will increase late overnight with lows only getting back to the mid-60s.

We are slated for accumulating rainfall Sunday afternoon/evening, so have an umbrella ready. This will be due to a cold front passing through during the second half of the weekend. Overall accumulations look to approach 1 to 1.5 inches, with slightly higher amounts possible in isolated areas. To clarify, showers should reach the Pee Dee by tomorrow afternoon, with the bulk of the rain not getting to the beaches until the evening. Cooler temps and sunshine will fight back later on Monday, along with Tuesday as well. Highs there will take a step back into the 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s to some inland temps just above 80.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows mainly in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mild with cloudy skies and later day rain showers & storms. Highs in the mid-70s.