Heavy rain to end the week

After a cool week we’re going to see a rainy end to the work week. Rain will move into the region late tonight and linger through to Saturday, but by Sunday we’ll be seeing more sunshine and a slight warm up.

Rain tomorrow will be heavy at times and temperatures will be nearing 60 along the coast, further inland highs will be topping out in the 50s.

Saturday will remain cloudy and rainy with highs in the 60s throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Next week start off on a warmer note with plenty of sunshine.