Help find SC missing, endangered man with dementia

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina officials said they are searching for a missing and endangered 94-year-old man with dementia.

According to am Anderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies are searching for Reuben H. Speer, who reportedly left a home on Carling Drive in Anderson, driving a red 1995 Ford Crown Victoria with a South Carolina tag of VT93072.

Speer is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Speer’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.