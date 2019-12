Alexandria, Va’s., T.C. Williams High School football coach Herman Boone, right, during a break at summer camp, in 1971, with guard Johnny Colantuoni, (62) and John Vaughn, center. The famous 1971 team will be memorialized by Denzel Washington and Disney films in “Remember the Titans.” (AP Photo)

Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” has died.

Boone helped lead T.C. Williams, located in Alexandria, Virginia, to a state championship in 1971. That season, which came after the school and football team were integrated, inspired the film “Remember the Titans.”

The news was shared on T.C.W. Football Boosters’ official Twitter page on Wednesday: