HGTC canceling class for one week, moving classes online in response to the coronavirus outbreak

CONWAY (WBTW) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College announced Saturday all classes are cancelled for the week of March 16-March 20. The cancellation includes clinicals and internships.

The decision has also been made to move all in-person classes to online instruction after spring break for the remainder of the spring semester. Beginning March 30, HGTC will move to an online delivery method and students will receive additional information about the transition to online later this week. All HGTC faculty and staff should report on Monday as usual.

HGTC says this decision is out of an abundance of caution.

“The safety of our community and academic continuity plans for our students remain our top priorities,” said Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, HGTC President. “The College appreciates the patience and understanding of the community as the Executive Leadership Team continues to work hard to keep the College community safe in the face of unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. We ask that all students, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders remain flexible during these unprecedented events.”

The HGTC Executive Leadership Team is meeting daily to assess and, if necessary, respond as conditions change.

