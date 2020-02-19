Hidden History: Rev. Terry Alexander says faith ‘dominates’ his life, political decisions

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence native and South Carolina House Representative Terry Alexander has served the Pee Dee region since he first became a member of the Florence (Pee Dee) Community Action Agency.

Reverend Terry Alexander has worn a lot of hats.

16 years as a Florence County councilman, 28 years as an elected official, 12 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives and nearly 40 years in the ministry.

Through it all, he’s never forgotten where he came from.

“Mama would often tell us, you know, you’re no better than the next person, but you’re just as good,” he said.

On Maxwell Street in Florence, Terry Alexander was raised in a two-bedroom home that housed nine..

“I cannot forget, you know, the journey that I have been on, and those who came before me. That is a part of who I am,” said Rev. Alexander.

As a pastor, he says faith has dominated in his personal life and political decisions.

The one motto he lives by is helping others, helps yourself.

“I get a lot of joy out of that, and I hope that whatever I’ve given to people, in terms of time, talent and possessions, hopefully that has aided them in some form or fashion,” Rev. Alexander said.

Alexander says it’s important to embrace black history, and he prays that the future of it will be more inclusive.

“Some folks like to say, you know, that was in the past. But, if there wasn’t a past, there wouldn’t be a present nor a future,” he pointed out.

WBTW News13’s Hidden History: Celebrating Black History Month special on how Reverend Alexander and other African Americans have shaped the communities around us will air Saturday, February 29th.