High temps aim for some 70s tomorrow!

Happy Wednesday all! We will be warming up for the rest of the week, pushing past some early inland frost today. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunshine so far this week will move offshore as we ease on this afternoon. That will allow winds to press up from the southeast later today, then the south on Thursday and Friday.

In turn, this will be bringing us a nice stint of warmer weather. High temperatures will warm into the 60s for our Wednesday, up to the 70s (upper 60s at the coast Thursday) on Thursday and Friday!

A cold front will move through Friday night. We will see rain shower activity ahead of this front on Friday, then much colder weather follows up for the weekend. The front will stall just to our south on Saturday, and a low will develop along this front Saturday night, bringing more rain into Sunday, after sunshine actually breaks out on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend. The cool weather will continue on Monday as we dry out again.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 60-62 inland. 59-60 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not near as cold. Lows: 46-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer with stray patches of drizzle. Highs: 70-72 inland, 68-70 beaches.