Happy Sunday my friends! Early fog is clearing up, and sunshine will win out today.

If you thought Saturday was warm, today is going to be even toastier with highs soaring to a range of the mid-70s to mid-80s. Even more sun will work through, as well, which will make for poolside weather. All of our mildness will hang around into Monday with limited clouds mixing in.

As we look into late Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is slated to return to the region on the tail edge of an approaching front.

Some isolated storms will be possible too, so keep checking back for more updates and get those umbrellas ready. Accumulating rainfall is more likely for Wednesday as opposed to Tuesday.

TODAY: Good deal of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds with mild lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Sunshine breaks out again with highs in the mid-upper 70s to mid-80s.