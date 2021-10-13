High temps staying warm this week

Happy Wednesday all! As we press on into the day, some earlier cloud cover will be giving way to increasing afternoon sunshine again. Highs are on pace to push near 80, to the mid 80s inland today.

Plentiful sunshine looks to really win out tomorrow, likely remaining for Friday, with highs pressing towards the mid and upper 80s. Some inland areas could hit close to on Friday as well.

A cold front is slated to pass through on Saturday, resulting in some spotty pm storm chances, so be mindful of that. Cooler temps and more sunshine will return on Sunday, right into the start of next week!

TODAY: Good deal of sun breaks out with highs around 80, to the low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60 to the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs ranging in the low to upper mid 80s.