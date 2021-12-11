Temperatures take a huge leap on Saturday

Happy Saturday everyone! We are off to a very mild morning, with patchy fog in spots. Partly sunny skies will eventually win out this afternoon as temps soar into the mid- and upper-70s, so have the shorts ready!

Overnight, a cold front will be rolling through the region, bringing some areas up to 0.5 inches of rain, but we will dry out by the time we get further into Sunday morning. Sunshine will break out again tomorrow, with temps pushing toward 60 degrees.

A great deal of sunshine with a warming trend will follow up right into the heart of the upcoming work and school week. Other than tonight, those umbrellas can have another extended vacation.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs soaring to the mid- and upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with rain showers. Downpours are possible with lows mostly in the lower-mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with afternoon highs approaching about 60.