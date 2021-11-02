High temps take a midweek tumble

A good Tuesday my friends! Sunshine will be back at it today, but it will not last much longer this week. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. The sunshine will allow highs to reach the low and mid 70s. A cold front will move through later today. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase into Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

The mostly cloudy & cool weather will continue Thursday with light rain showers possible. A storm system will move by offshore on Friday, keeping it mostly cloudy and cool, and keeping the rain chance around. High pressure will build in for the weekend.

Sunshine will filter back in on Saturday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 60s. It will be sunny on Sunday, and it will start to warm up. Even warmer to start next week with some spots trying to get to 70.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs 72-75 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.