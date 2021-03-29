Highs fall for a mainly sunny Monday

We’ve got plentiful sunshine, but cooler temps to start the week. Highs are currently on track to top out in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll start to warm back up tomorrow with highs back to near 70 along the coast, mid 70s inland. Morning conditions will be clearer with afternoon clouds increasing.

Another cold front will move in on Wednesday. Temps will warm to near 80 inland as showers and storms move through late into the day. Some showers could linger into early Thursday morning as we start to cool back down.

Lots of sunshine to wrap up the week as highs on Friday only climb into the mid 50s. Sunny and mild this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday, back into the low 70s on Sunday!

Today: Sunny and cooler. highs: 66-68 inland, 64-65 beaches

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 40-42 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tuesday: Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: 74-76 inland, 68-70 beaches.