Highs keep rising later this week!

A good Monday morning all! After a very chilly weekend, a big warm up is settling in for us. The week will start off mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and some inland spots could hit 60°.

A dry cold front will pass through the area tonight, only effecting our sky conditions. Some clouds with persist on and off throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall skies will be on the sunny side.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, bumping to the lower 60s on Wednesday. Temperatures should climb to the low 70s for Thursday, and remain warm for Friday as another cold front passes through.

Showers are expected to move in late Thursday into early Friday. Showers will be off-and-on Friday and into Friday night. Finally, the system will press out into the Atlantic early Saturday morning, taking our warmer weather with it. Highs on Saturday will cool down to the mid to upper 50s, then to the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 56-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: 56-58 inland, 54-56 beaches.