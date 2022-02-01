Highs temps keep rising towards Friday

Good Tuesday morning all! A nice warm up is on the way for the second half of the week, despite highs taking just a slight step back today to seasonable levels. High pressure will control our weather for much of the week with plenty of sunshine today. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

The area of high pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and winds will switch from the south. This will allow warmer conditions to move in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm into the 60s on Wednesday, then we should see 70s for Thursday and Friday!

A cold front is on track to press through Friday night, and rain showers will move in during the day on Friday ahead of the front. There is a slight chance for a lingering showers early Saturday morning, and it will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Even colder weather is on tap for Sunday, and another storm system will move through with rain around for the region. Sadly not the best weekend outlook ahead.

Today: Mainly sunny and seasonable. Highs: 56-58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs: 60-62 inland, 58-60 beaches.