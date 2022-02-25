A happy Friday evening my friends! After an unseasonably warm day, temperatures are set for a good tumble tonight, into the upcoming weekend. Lows overnight will drop to near 50 at the coast, to mainly the mid 40s inland.

Partly cloudy skies will remain the trend tonight into Saturday. Looks for highs tomorrow to take a good step back, leveling out to the low 60s on average. Some highs may not get to 60 at the beach.

More cloud cover settles in on Sunday, along with afternoon and evening scattered showers. You can keep the jackets handy throughout the day with an umbrella, as highs will average around 57 degrees.

Mainly sunny skies will return on Monday and last at least into the middle of the week with highs getting back into the 60s, and eventually the 70s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 50 to the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with high temps around 60 at the coast, and the low 60s inland.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-upper 40s.