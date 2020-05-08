One dead in crash after vehicle hits tree in Loris area

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash in Horry County Thursday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:15 p.m. along Highway 9 Bypass near Liberty Church Road. That’s about 4 miles east of Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue reports this was a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle hit a tree.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says the vehicle was a 2006 Pontiac G6. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt according to troopers, died after the Pontiac ran off the road and slammed into the tree. The driver died on the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

#HCFR crews and the @SCDPS_PIO are responding to a single-vehicle vs. tree accident near E. Hwy. 9 Bypass/Hulls Island Road in Loris.



There are reported injuries.



Please avoid the area to avoid delays and let first-responders work.



This call was dispatched at 8:16 p.m. pic.twitter.com/u3gq1VOQBz — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 8, 2020

We’re awaiting an update from the Horry County Coroner’s Office on the name of the victim. Count on News13 for updates.