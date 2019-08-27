Highway Patrol responds to boat, SUV nearly submerged at Galivants Ferry Landing

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – A boat and vehicle became nearly submerged at Galivants Ferry Landing Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Little Pee Dee River near the Galivants Ferry Convenience Store along Highway 501. No one was hurt.

The owner of the boat and vehicle told News13’s Matt Fortin that he had his Toyota SUV in neutral with rocks behind the wheels, as it sat on the boat ramp. That’s when he said it broke loose and went underwater.

Highway Patrol arrived on the scene around 7 p.m.

In the photo, you can see parts of the boat sticking out of the water. It’s not clear how long it will take to get the SUV and boat out.

LATEST POSTS