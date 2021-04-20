Holding on to that midweek sunshine

The warm and pleasant weather will continue for the next couple of days, but rain has to return at some point right? We definitely need it after such a long dry stretch!

Temps are on pace to warm into the 70s today, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak system will bring isolated showers tonight, fizzling out easily into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be breezy and warm as a strong cold front moves through late in the day.

Much cooler conditions will arrive behind the front with highs only in the 60s on Thursday, then close to 70 on Friday. Not to mention some Friday morning lows could find their way back to the upper 30s. A storm system will finally bring cloud cover and rain on Saturday, but it will clear Sunday, with temperatures back to normal.

Today: Mild with good breaks of sunshine. Highs 76-78 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with a few stray showers. Lows 54-56 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs near 80.