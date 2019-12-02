Honor Chairs presented to FPD and FCSO to honor fallen officers

left to right, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, Investigator Thomas McFadden, Katie Godwin, Sheriff William C. Barnes, April Godwin and Captain Timothy McFadden, courtesy FCSO

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two chairs were presented to the Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office to honor fallen officers, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The chairs, specifically memorializing the line of duty deaths of FCSO Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who both died following the ambush shooting on officers in 2018 in Vintage Place.

The two chairs were presented by Tommy Capell, Executive Director of Saving A Hero’s Place, Inc.

On behalf of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the chair in memory of Investigator Farrah Turner was received by Sheriff William C. Barnes, Katie Godwin, mother of Investigator Turner and others.

The chair will be placed in the Investigative Division at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Effingham, SC.