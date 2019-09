HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County will not going house-to-house to pick up debris from Hurricane Dorian.

County officials say the impact of Dorian was not considered great enough to activate the debris hauling contract.

This applies to anyone living in unincorporated parts of the county.

Residents who do have storm-related debris to get rid of can go to a Solid Waste Authority Center or just go to the landfill on Highway 90.