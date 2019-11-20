Horry County Council votes unanimously to leave SCDOT contract regarding I-73

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council voted Tuesday evening to leave the SCDOT contract surrounding Interstate 73. Council voted 11-0 to end the contract. Al Allen was not present Tuesday evening.

News13 previously reported that council said cities and towns had until Nov. 26 to decide if they wanted to help find 73.

In August, council voted 9-1 in a special meeting to delay entering a funding agreement with the South Carolina Department of Transportation for I-73 to Dec. 31. Members then voted unanimously on a 90-day deadline for the county’s cities and towns to join that contract or the county will cancel it.

Those municipalities are suing the county over control of hospitality tax revenue.

“Horry County can not go it alone on I-73,” Gardner said during Wednesday’s vote.

“I think it should have been built yesterday,” said Donna Kaloz, a former member of the National I-73/I-74/I-75 Corridor Association who was at Wednesday’s meeting. “If I could build it myself, I’d be out there with a shovel digging.”

Myrtle Beach is leading that lawsuit, but said earlier this year it was committed to I-73.

Horry County also delayed the SCDOT funding agreement earlier this year because of the hospitality tax lawsuit. When council signed the contract last year, it was supposed to go into effect on June 30, but it was postponed until Oct. 1.

The county had pledged up to $25 million annually towards construction in the SCDOT funding agreement.

