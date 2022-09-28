HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials declared a state of emergency starting at 9 a.m. Thursday as the Grand Strand braces for potential severe weather caused by remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was making landfall early Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane near Sanibel and Captiva islands in Florida.

The Grand Strand is already under a tropical storm warning, which was issued late Wednesday morning.

The declaration by the county council allows officials to adopt “emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of people in our area,” the county said in a news release.

As a result, the county’s Emergency Management Division will move to OPCON 2 at 9 a.m. Thursday, “meaning the county will be operating in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.”

According to the release, county officials have begun discussions with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and coastal communities that could potentially be affected by the storm.

Officials have not yet activated the county’s Emergency Operations Center but will do if necessary, the release said. If the center is activated, there would also be an emergency phone bank set up.

Officials also reminded residents on Wednesday that they should looking over their property to “mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.” Residents are also encouraged to bring in or secure yard items and decorations and to avoid flooded roads.

Additional information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.

