Horry County EOC gives update as Dorian begins impacting the Carolinas

CONWAY, SC (WTBW) – The Horry County Emergency Operations Center continues to work around the clock as Dorian makes its descent onto South Carolina.

Officials held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide the public with an update.

Their message right now: People still have time to prepare, but it’s running out.

Director of Horry County Emergency Management Randy Webster said Coast RTA will cease operations at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Now is the time to make sure you’ve got everything in place,” Webster said. “If you are under an evacuation Zone A, go ahead and leave.”

Webster anticipates significant power outages across the area in Dorian’s wake.

Officials also warn of storm surge.

“We will have some very significant storm surge along the coast, along the beaches,” Webster said. “So we’ll see a lot of issues taking place with flooding along those roadways.”

The Waccamaw River Basin remains a concern for flash flooding. Webster says officials don’t anticipate it being as bad as Florence, though.

Officials say the county is preparing to deal with road issues following the storm.

They also warn public safety agencies will respond for as long as they can, but people need to prepare to be “self-sufficient.”

“We’re not going to put first responders at risk for people who didn’t choose to leave,” Webster said. “Could be a very real possibility tomorrow.”

Emergency Management estimates a 15 percent evacuation compliance in Zone A.

Ample space remains in shelters. About 276 people are using the 4 opened, leaving about 95 percent of the space free.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center for more Dorian coverage.