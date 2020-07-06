Horry County Fair: smaller crowds, no lines, more sanitation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Fair takes one last twirl at the Myrtle Beach Speedway. The 5th annual event wraps up its first weekend with a smaller crowd, no lines, and new sanitary measures while COVID-19 continues to spread across Horry County.

This is the fair’s last year to be held at the speedway. Social distancing was doable Sunday afternoon for families enjoying fair food, carnival rides, and games.

“We are going to try to go and ride everything here I think right? We plan to ride everything at the fair. Our plan to have the most fun we can at this place,” Clark Edwards and his son, Horry County Fair visitors said.

The thought of canceling the annual event due to COVID-19 was little to no chance. The speedway general manager decided to amplify sanitation instead.

“Every time someone gets off a ride they come right in and start wiping it down and then the next person gets off a ride and they wipe it down,” Steve Zacharias, Myrtle Beach Speedway General Manager said.

It’s a father and son tradition spending the Fourth of July holiday together for Clark Edwards and his son.

“We do everything… it’s just me and him. I’m a single dad so we do everything together,” Edwards said.

County fairs are one of their favorite past times and they’ve never seen one like this. Dozens of rides almost all to themselves, and no wait. Every kid’s dream come true.

“The people that have come out have just been excited to get outside and see the sun again and do something normal and the kids love it you can’t pass the chance to have your children come out and enjoy themselves,” Zacharias said.

Sanitizing stations are set up before and after rides and games. All employees are wearing face masks and sanitizing between rides. The speedway general manager says with smaller crowd expectations he’s still seen a decent turnout.

“We always get a group that comes in for two hours and then that group leaves we always have waves and have never had a problem being elbow to elbow,” Zacharias said.

“We don’t have much trouble social distancing today we just got here and it just opened,” Edwards said.

Nothing was going to stop the father and son tradition, not even COVID-19.

The Myrtle Beach Speedway general manager hopes to move the fair locally. The fair is open through the end of next week. Click here for details.