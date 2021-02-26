Horry County Fire Rescue crews fight second-alarm fire in Longs

LONGS, S.C (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a fire in Longs Friday night.

Crews were called out around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Long Acres Drive, near Highway 9. Tony Casey with HCFR tells News13 this was a second-alarm fire. He says the fire has been contained to the building of origin.

The department says the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. Photos from News13 and HCFR show the damage.

No injuries have been reported as of 8:20 p.m. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is not known at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.