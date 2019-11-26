Horry County high school theater department putting on Cinderella performance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Saint James High School in Horry County is showing a classic musical with the Honors Theater Department’s 2019 fall musical Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

For this stage adaptation of the classic fairy tale, the audience is welcomed to sing along.

The curtain rises opening night December 13 at 7 p.m. at the Saint James High School Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $8 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

Other showings include: