Horry County holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates

Horry County will hold a virtual press briefing related to COVID-19 on at 11 a.m.

Speakers will include: Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill, Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

