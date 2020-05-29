Horry County man accused of possessing ‘child sexual abuse material’, facing up to 100 years in prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree following an investigation, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Each count carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Oded Babila, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the AG’s Office as well as the Coastal Carolina Police Department assisted.

The AG’s Office tells News13 that investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). That led them to Babila, who possessed “child sexual abuse material”, according to the AG’s Office.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records suggest Babila was booked on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. He remains in jail as of Friday afternoon.